In the wake of Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night, the media and critics have been been quick to point out the pic’s underlying anti-Trump undertones.

But at today’s press conference for the film, the Cannes fave director said his latest movie is about environmentalism and its plight on humanity, more than anything else. Politics and corporations are just muddying the water.

When asked about what scares her the most in society, The Dead Don’t Die star Selena Gomez expounded that it’s social media and the improper impact it’s having on young women.

“I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes,” said the platinum selling pop singer and actress who counts over 150M Instagram followers.

“I think it’s pretty impossible to make it safe it at this point,” Gomez said about the threat of social media. “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

The Dead Don’t Die follows two deadpanned police officers, Bill Murray and Adam Driver, who contend with a zombie outbreak in their small town. There are a number of other stars along for the ride, i.e. Gomez plays a teenager who is passing through the town, Steve Buscemi is a farmer who is clearly part of Trump America wearing a cap that reads “Keep America White Again”.

“Watching nature in decline is unprecedented for humans, and it’s terrifying and concerns me,” said Jarmusch, the failure to address what threatens the living specifically, that disturbs me and scares me a lot.”

“I don’t think the ecological crisis is a political issue, because our film makes references…the sixth mass extinction we’re in being defined as a political issue is confusing and complexing for me. Politics is essentially not of interest to me,” said the director.

“Politics doesn’t seem to save anything, it’s kind of a distraction; politics is controlling the planet,” said Jarmusch, “If everyone decided to boycott a certain corporation, you can take them down. We have the possibility to do theses things, but time is running out.”

Jarmusch said that his greatest hope in our corrupt society are “the teenagers” and young people like Gomez. “My optimism lies with them,” the director said about the survivors in the movie.

Said Jarmusch, “I have a lot of hope in teenagers. They have brought us so many things. They definite our clothes, our style, our music, and a lot of cultural things. They brings us our changes in music and yet teenagers are treated badly and told to grow up,”