‘Secret Society of Second Born Royals’: ‘Andi Mack’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee Toplines Disney+ Princess Movie

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee will be the lead in the original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals, a contemporary princess story for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service. The movie will begin production this month in Toronto.

“We are big fans of Peyton and are thrilled that she and the rest of the cast will bring this exciting world to life for Disney+,” said Agnes Chu, SVP Content for the streaming service. “We love the themes of self-discovery and empowerment inside Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and our partners at Disney Channel are the perfect team to deliver this movie with adventure, humor and heart.”

The film introduces Sam (Lee), a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world.

Also starring are Skylar Astin, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao and Noah Lomax. Starring as Sam’s secret society classmates are Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Olivia Deeble and Niles Fitch (This is Us).

Lee was recently nominated for a 2019 Kids Choice Award for her title role on Andi Mack, which is set to end after its Season 3 finale in July. Her other credits include ABC’s Scandal and Showtime’s Shameless, a voice role on Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard, and several national commercials.

“From the moment we first met Peyton, we knew she was special,” said Judy Taylor, SVP casting and talent relations for Disney Channels. “It’s been an absolute joy to witness her growth as an actor over three seasons of Andi Mack. Her authenticity and confidence will seamlessly complement the talented ensemble cast that will bring this unique story to life.”

Anna Mastro will direct Secret Society of Second Born Royals, with Zanne Devine, Mike Karz and Austin Winsberg executive producing. Alex Litvak and Andrew Green wrote the movie based on an original story by Litvak, Green and Winsberg.