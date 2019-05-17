‘Secret Society Of Second Born Royals’: Greg Bryk To Star In Disney+ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Bryk is set as a lead opposite Peyton Elizabeth Lee in Secret Society of Second Born Royals, a contemporary princess story for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service. The movie begins production this month in Toronto.

The film introduces Sam (Lee), a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world.

Bryk will play villain Inmate 34, who manages to escape after being imprisoned for ten years in one of the most secure prisons in the kingdom of Illyria.

Also starring are Skylar Astin, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao and Noah Lomax. Starring as Sam’s secret society classmates are Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Olivia Deeble and Niles Fitch.

Bryk is simultaneously filming a recurring on Skydance/MGM’s Condor, and will soon be seen in a supporting role opposite David Bautista in My Spy for STX. Byrk, who appeared in the role of Cushing in Season 2 of Handmaid’s Tale, also will be seen in recurring roles on Cinemax’s Jett and Netflix’s V-Wars. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in James Gray’s Ad Astra for New Regency opposite Brad Pitt. He is managed by OAZ and Industry Entertainment.