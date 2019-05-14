Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramirez Join Simon Kinberg-Directed Spy Thriller ‘355’

The international spy thriller 355, which was the biggest deal at last year’s Cannes, has added Avengers: Endgame‘s Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez, and set a July 8 production start in Paris, London and Morocco. Scripted by Simon Kinberg and scripted by Theresa Rebeck, the film is a global espionage thriller that stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing. They play spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their considerable talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust our teetering world into total chaos. Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed – code-named “355” (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution).

Marion Cotillard was part of the original package that sold out to the walls last Cannes, but it appears she will not be starring. Universal acquired US distribution rights. CAA Film Finance brokered the deal with Film Nation handling international sales. Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will produce alongside Simon Kinberg’s Kinberg Genre.

