‘SEAL Team’ Renewed For Season 3 By CBS

CBS has ordered a third season of military drama series SEAL Team. The network also today renewed S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Bull, Hawaii-Five-O and MacGyver, and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18.

Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand also star.

John Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS TV Studios.

SEAL Team joins previously announced returning series Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.