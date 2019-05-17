Director Scott Speer Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Arson And Child Abuse Charges

Director Scott Speer pleaded not guilty today to felony charges of arson and child abuse stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident last month. Speer, whose helmer credits include Step Up Revolution and last year’s Bella Thorne films I Still See You and Midnight Sun, was charged with one felony count each of arson, injuring a spouse, child abuse, criminal threats and resisting arrest.

On April 18, Speer allegedly got into an argument with his wife and hit her, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, which also accused him of “threatening to set things on fire at their Hollywood Hills residence, lighting a broom on fire, and placing the burning broom next to the house.” The couple’s 7-month-old daughter was inside the home during the incident, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

If convicted, Speer faces a possible maximum sentence of 11 years and eight months in state prison. He pleaded not guilty today in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys, where a preliminary hearing is set for June 17.

Speer also directed TV’s Finding Carter and music videos for Paula Abdul, Jordin Sparks, Jason Derulo and several for his ex-girlfriend Ashley Tisdale.