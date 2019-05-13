Scott Foley Shares Emotional Video About ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Cancellation

ABC’s announcement Sunday that it would not renew Whiskey Cavalier for a second season left fans and some of the show’s cast devastated.

The freshman series stars Scandal’s Scott Foley and The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as globetrotting secret agents.

Foley, who plays FBI Special Agent Will Chase and serves as a producer, shared a video Sunday on Instagram to let fans know the action-adventure would be ending.

“It was a tough call for the network. Ultimately, they decided to not go with us,” Foley said as he thanked fans for watching.

The actor was standing next to his, Marika Dominczyk, who plays Tina Marek on the series. Dominczyk began to cry in the clip and mentioned that they got the news about the show’s cancellation on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s day,” she said through tears. “Sorry, I’m so sad.”

The video was shot in Prague, where season 1 of the series was filmed.

“The experience working here in Prague has been wonderful for us,” Foley noted.

Whiskey Cavalier comes from creator/executive producer David Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and is produced by Warner Bros. TV. The cast also includes Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das.

As Deadline reported earlier today, the series is being shopped around in hopes of finding a new home.