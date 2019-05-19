‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Inch Down In Households, Tick Up In Demo With Season Finale Hosted By Paul Rudd

Saturday Night Live closed out its 44th season with a finale hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest DJ Khaled. The show, which featured appearances by Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro, averaged a 4.0 rating Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was down a bit in the metered-market households and up a notch among 18-49 in the local people meters.from last week’s episode with host Emma Thompson and musical guest Jonas Brothers (4.2, 1.5), which tied a demo low.

The finale, which also featured Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Meek Mill, J Balvin, Jeremih, Lil Baby, John Legend and SZA, was down from SNL‘s 2018 season closer with host Tina Fey and musical guest Nicki Minaj (4.5, 1.9).

Last Night’s Saturday Night Live ranks as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters.