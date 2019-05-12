‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Slip With Host Emma Thompson

Last night’s telecast of Saturday Night Live, with host Emma Thompson and musical guest Jonas Brothers, averaged a 4.2 rating Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

The Mother’s Day-themed episode, which also featured appearances by former SNL cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was down from last week’s season high-equaling show hosted by Adam Sandler with musical guest Shawn Mendes (4.8, 1.8). Last night’s demo delivery tied a season low and was just a fraction below SNL’s May 2018 metered-market household average.

This week’s Saturday Night Live ranks as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters. In metered-market households.