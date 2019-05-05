‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Rise, Tie Season High With Host Adam Sandler

It was a hosting 24 years in the making — former Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler returned to the show for the first time since leaving as a cast member in 1995. The telecast, which also featured appearances by fellow former SNL-ers Chris Rock, Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon, averaged a 4.8 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets, and a 1.8 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

The episode, which had Shawn Mendes as musical guest, was way up from SNL‘s most recent original three weeks ago hosted by Emma Stone with musical guest BTS (3.9, 1.5). The 4.8 metered-market household rating equaled SNL’s season high, set by both the holiday show in December hosted by Matt Damon and musical guests Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus and by the Sept. 29, 2018 season premiere with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.

Among adults 18-49 in the local people meters, the 1.8 is SNL’s best since March 2 (1.9 with host John Mulaney and musical guest Thomas Rhett)

The May 4 Saturday Night Live ranks as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters behind only ABC’s Warriors-Rockets NBA Playoffs. In fact, in 18-49 in the local people meters, SNL trails only two primetime entertainment program on the Big 4 nets so far this week, NBC’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards (2.4) and CBS’ Big Bang Theory (2.1), while tying ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.8).