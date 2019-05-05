‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Kenan Thompson Mocks “Dark” ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode

With Attorney General William Barr skipping a House hearing earlier this week on the Mueller Report, Saturday Night Live ditched the “depressing” political scene on Capitol Hill, for “the two things all Americans can get behind” — Game of Thrones and The Avengers.

With SNL regulars serving as characters from the HBO series and the Disney-Marvel blockbuster, the show featured a match-up of the two casts in a special edition of Celebrity Family Feud.

With Kenan Thompson bringing back his Steve Harvey impression — and that affected accent — he introduced a roster of characters from GOT and The Avengers.

After saying Thor was “sexy” and seemingly “a scientologist,” Thompson noted that Okoye of Wakanda was hot.

“Bald is beautiful. Girl, you make a good dog wanna break his chain!” he said.

But when it came time for GOT, Thompson couldn’t help but bash the show.

“I gotta be honest, I didn’t see the last episode. I watched it, but I couldn’t see it. You know it’s dark when you can’t even see the white people,” he said to laughter from the audience.

Thompson isn’t the only one who had problems watching season 8, episode 3 of GOT. Fans burned up social media last weekend complaining that it was so darkly tinted, that they couldn’t figure out what was happening during the epic Battle of Winterfell.

Back to SNL… Adam Sandler, who launched his career as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series in 1991 and became one of the show’s breakout stars, returned to Studio 8H for his first-ever hosting gig.

In his opening monologue, Sandler broke into song to let fans know, he was “fired” from the show. He then brought out SNL alum Chris Rock, who said he also got the boot from the show.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes served as music guest this weekend in his second appearance on SNL.