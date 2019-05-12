‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Asks GOP Senators What It Would Take To Stop Supporting Trump

Saturday Night Live returned to politics this weekend for the cold open — after previously taking on Game of Thrones — by posing the question to Senate Republicans: “What would it take for President Trump to lose your support?”

Kyle Mooney played Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and began the conversation by waxing poetic about his hair. “I hope you like my bangs. It’s something new I’m trying for the summer,” he said, before turning to a panel of GOP leaders to ask how much longer they’ll back the president.

The panel was made up of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, and Maine Sen. Susan Collins. They were all open to talking about Trump’s businesses losses and his administration making them shake their heads sometimes, but the senators briefly fell silent when it came to withdrawing their support.

The senators were given several hypothetical questions.

“What if the president admits that he’s not as religious as he claims?’ Mooney asked.

“Well, if you don’t already know that, that’s kind of on you Chuck,” said Beck Bennett as McConnell.

“Or if he’s not even Christian? He’s Jewish,” Mooney asked.

“Even better. That’s great for Israel,” responded Cecily Strong’s Sen. Collins.

“Let’s say Trump open hand slaps you in the face. What would you say then,” Mooney then asked.

“Harder daddy,” Kate McKinnon responded, while turning in a spot-on performance as Graham.

Mooney then asked Strong what she would do if Robert Mueller told Congress “Trump colluded with the Russians.”

“I’d have to write a strongly-worded email and send it straight to my draft folder,” she said.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson served as this week’s guest host, with musical guest the Jonas Brothers.

It’s Season 44’s penultimate episode, with Paul Rudd returning for the fourth time to host the May 18 season finale, with musical guest DJ Khaled.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT and replays 11:30 pm PT, on NBC.