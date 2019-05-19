‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Alec Baldwin Sings About Second Trump Term, But Robert De Niro Ruins Party

The cold open for the 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live ended on a high note, with Alec Baldwin returning as an exuberant President Trump who belted out a song about his second term.

Before getting giddy and singing, Baldwin’s Trump crowed: “I’m very excited about summer, getting in those things that I never have time for — golf, visiting friends in prison, and enjoying all the fantastic new tariffs.”

“It’s been an incredible year for our economy, it’s on fire,” he adds.”Do, I’m on cruise control for a second term and there’s nothing the Democrats in Congress can do about it.”

Excited about the future, Baldwin’s Trump begins to sing “tonight, I’m gonna have myself a real good time.” He’s joined on the tune by SNL regulars Cecily Strong as first lady Melania Trump, Beck Bennett as Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Aidy Bryant as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The four sing “don’t stop him now.” Then suddenly a red, MAGA hat-wearing Kanye West, or in this case one of the cast remembers joins in. (Remember the real Kanye’s meltdown in the season opener)?

But the party is quickly ruined by Debbie Downer, or in this case Robert De Niro as special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Wait a second. I have something very important to say to the American people. Something they need to hear,” De Niro says as he interrupts the celebration. But Baldwin cuts him off and yells, “no collusion!”

They're having such a good time. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/L8mXZzNGdy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

Once the party gets started again, Trump’s sons crash the celebration and lament that they weren’t invited to come sing. Baldwin then pulls the plug on the party and says “Let’s wrap this up. The NBA finals are coming up and I need to invite the three white players over for McDonald’s.”

This week, Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd served as SNL host, with DJ Khaled as musical guest. It was Rudd’s fourth time Rudd hosting.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled’s performance came just one day after he dropped his new album Father of Asahd, which included the single “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle. Khaled was expected to bring along some of his famous friends Saturday night, including Legend, Meek Mill and Lil Wayne.