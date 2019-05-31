Sarah Silverman Musical ‘The Bedwetter’ Sets Off Broadway Premiere Date

The musical based on Sarah Silverman’s 2010 memoir The Bedwetter will have its Off Broadway world premiere next May, the Atlantic Theater Company announced today.

Silverman herself announced the musical during the recent Tribeca Film Festival, but the premiere date had not been disclosed. The Bedwetter, with book by Silverman and Joshua Harmon, lyrics by Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger and Silverman, and music by Schlesinger, will begin previews May 9, 2020, at the Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater. Opening night is Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Atlantic describes the musical: “Meet Sarah. She’s funny. She’s dirty. She’s 10. And she’s got a secret that you’ll never guess (unless you read the title).”

The Bedwetter was among the productions announced today for the Atlantic’s 2019-2020 season. Others include the world premiere of a new play, Sunday, by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne, and the world premiere of Ethan Coen’s one act plays A Play Is A Poem.

Here’s the complete line-up, with descriptions provide by Atlantic Theater Company:

World Premiere Play

SUNDAY

By Jack Thorne

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

September 5 – October 13, 2019

Opening: Monday, September 23, 2019

Linda Gross Theater

There is a moment when you want to look ahead to the future, but the past is eating you whole. In Sunday, friends gather for a book group, anxious to prove their intellectual worth, but that anxiety gets the better of any actual discussion as emotional truths come pouring out. A new play written by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Let the Right One In), directed by Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation).

World Premiere Co-Production with LAByrinth Theater Company

HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Directed by John Ortiz

November 14 – December 22, 2019

Opening: Monday, December 9, 2019

Linda Gross Theater

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis’ first new play since Atlantic Theater Company’s 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

World Premiere Play

PARIS

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Knud Adams

January 8 – February 9, 2020

Opening: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Atlantic Stage 2

Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry’s, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day. Paris is the off-Broadway playwriting debut of acclaimed actor Eboni Booth (Dance Nation), directed by Knud Adams (Marie and Bruce).

US Premiere Play

ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE

By Alice Birch

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

January 30 – March 15, 2020

Opening: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Linda Gross Theater

Three generations of women. Their lives play out simultaneously. For each, the chaos of what has come before brings a painful legacy. Winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Anatomy of a Suicide is a revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters by Alice Birch (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.), directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole).

World Premiere Musical

THE BEDWETTER

Book by Joshua Harmon & Sarah Silverman

Lyrics by Adam Schlesinger & Sarah Silverman

Music by Adam Schlesinger

May 9 – June 28, 2020

Opening: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Linda Gross Theater

Meet Sarah. She’s funny. She’s dirty. She’s 10. And she’s got a secret that you’ll never guess (unless you read the title). Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter is a world premiere musical by multi-award-winners Sarah Silverman (I Love You, America), Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne) and Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews).

World Premiere One Act Plays

A PLAY IS A POEM

By Ethan Coen

Directed by Neil Pepe

May 20 – June 21, 2020

Opening: Monday, June 1, 2020

Atlantic Stage 2

In association with Center Theatre Group

If the audience laughs, it’s a comedy. If they nod with new understanding, it’s a drama. If they laugh and nod but can’t say why it’s funny or what they’ve understood, it might be A Play Is A Poem, the new collection of one-acts by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen. The hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi—an eccentric look at life across America directed by Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe.