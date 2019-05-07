‘Pretty Little Liars’ Author Sara Shepard Sets ‘Crown Lake’ Series At Brat

EXCLUSIVE: Sara Shepard, the author of among other books the series Pretty Little Liars, which became a Freeform mystery series that ran for seven seasons and spawned the current spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, has set a new series. Crown Lake will debut this summer on Gen Z streaming service Brat.

Crown Lake is set at an elite boarding school in the 1990s. Its ensemble cast is led by Francesca Capaldi (Dog With a Blog), Kyla-Drew (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) and Emily Skinner (Andi Mack). Lilia Buckingham, from Brat’s original series Dirt, narrates and co-produces. Ollie Waters, Glory Curda, Sophia Lucia and Lucas Stadvec also are in the cast.

Shepard is producing Crown Lake which is like all Brat series is written by the streamer’s writers room overseen by co-founder Rob Fishman.

“Brat has really tapped into what teens watch, and how they watch TV,” Shepard said. “It was thrilling to help create a new world of intrigue, drama and mystery for this generation of viewers.”

From January-March, more than 11 million viewers tuned in to Brat’s original series, which focuses on teen demos; its YouTube channel recently surpassed 3 million subscribers. Crown Lake joins a summer programming slate that includes Season 3 of A Girl Named Jo and Season 4 of Mani along with a summer movie to bow in August.