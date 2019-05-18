Sammy Shore Dies: Comedy Store Co-Founder and Comedian Was 92

Sammy Shore, who co-founded the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles has died. He was 92.

The stand-up comedian passed away of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas and was surrounded by family, according to a tribute posted Saturday on The Comedy Store’s Facebook page.

“Words can’t express how much his comedic gift, friendship, and beneficence will be missed. The bright light he shone and the laughter he brought into the lives of everyone he touched will never dim. There is only one ‘Brother Sam’!” the post read.

Shore co-founded The Comedy Store with his writing partner Rudy De Luca in 1972. It would soon become one of most popular comedy clubs in the nation.

His son, actor and comedian Pauly Shore, posted a series of tweets Saturday about the late comedian’s commitment to his family and his love of comedy.

Related Story Tom Jennings Dies: Former Agent And Casting Director Was 81

I'm saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. pic.twitter.com/6SFHIeLnnI — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) May 18, 2019

“I’m saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes,” Pauly began. “My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could.”

“He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free,” Pauly continued. “When I first decided to do stand up comedy, it was my dad that took me to my first gig. It was at a restaurant called The Alley Cat Bistro in Marina Del Rey on Sept 25, 1985.”

Pauly concluded by writing: “Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father. When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.”

The elder Shore’s stand-up career began in the Catskills as a comedy team with Shecky Greene. Shore’s popularity would skyrocket after Elvis chose him to open for his comeback at the International Hotel in Las Vegas in 1974.

During his enviable career, Shore opened for Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., Tom Jones and many other familiar names.

He would later be voted Best Comedy Act in Atlantic City by the Atlantic City Press and had a day named after him on July 24, 1990 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. He also became known as the only comedian who worked Harrah’s Casinos and Hotels more than any other entertainer.

Shore recorded several albums including “Brother Sam, Come Heal With Me” and “70 Sucks, but 80 is Worse.” He also wrote and performed in a series of one-man shows and had roles in several films including The Bellboy with Jerry Lewis and Life Stinks with Mel Brooks.

When Shore moved to Las Vegas, he and his wife Suzanne Dennie Shore became advocates for abandoned animals and joined forces with the Nevada SPCA to raise money and awareness.

Shore is survived by his wife, his three dogs, four children and two grandchildren.