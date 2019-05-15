Saboteur Media has launched sales in Cannes on thriller Gold, which is set to star Avatar’s Sam Worthington and Anthony Hayes (Animal Kingdom).

Pic centers on two men traveling through the remote desert who stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found and hatch a plan to protect and excavate the gold. One leaves to secure equipment while the other stays behind to protect the discovery.

Script is from Hayes and Polly Smyth and the film will be directed by Hayes. The film is being produced by John Schwarz (The Hunter’s Prayer) and Michael Schwarz (Killerman) through their company Deeper Water Films and Hayes via Rogue Star Pictures. More cast is due to be announced during Cannes.

The Australian production was developed with the assistance of Screen Australia, South Australian Film Corporation and Film Victoria and is due to commence principal photography in September in South Australia.

Mark Lindsay, President of Distribution for Saboteur noted, “When I read Anthony and Polly’s screenplay, I knew this was something we wanted to do and when Sam committed that brought the whole project together for us.”

This is the third project Saboteur is working on with the Schwarz brothers after Stingray, which is in pre-production and is also by Anthony Hayes, and Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, which is being released August 8 in Australia by Transmission.

Hayes stated, “I’m extremely excited to bring this bunch of ultra-talented people to this film from Polly Smyth, John and Michael Schwarz, to Sam Worthington, it’s a life time of personal friendships coming together professionally at the right time. This is a bold film with a unique voice and a lot of love in its sails.”

Worthington is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content. Hayes is repped by Anonymous Content.