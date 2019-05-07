Sam Elliott To Narrate ‘Honor Guard’ Docuseries About Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment Training

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Elliott has been set to narrate the four-part docuseries Honor Guard, the follow-up to Time To Kill Productions’ 2016 feature documentary The Unknowns.

Honor Guard follows U.S. Army soldiers who volunteer for the grueling training required to serve at the 3rd Infantry Regiment, aka The Old Guard, the oldest active infantry regiment in the Army. Those who pass earn a spot at The Regiment, in the Honor Guard Caisson Platoon, on the U.S. Army Drill Team, or participate in a full-honors funeral ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery.

Creators Neal Schrodetzki (who is also writing and directing) and Ethan Morse will film the never-before-documented training cycles. The pair met while serving together in the Army as guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, whose training was spotlighted in The Unknowns. It would later allow them exclusive access to film Honor Guard.

“We wanted Mr. Elliott to narrate Honor Guard because he’s known throughout the military for portraying American heroes in film,” Schrodetzki said. “From his role as the legendary Sargeant Major Plumley in We Were Soldiers to his character as the morally upright Army officer Sam Damon in Once An Eagle, Sam Elliott represents the soul and spirit of Honor Guard.

Added Elliott: “It was an opportunity for me to honor those that honor the fallen.”