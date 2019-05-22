Longtime ABC Weather Forecaster Sam Champion Joins New York’s WABC-TV

Weather forecaster Sam Champion is joining New York’s WABC-TV as weather anchor for weekday morning and noon broadcasts, the station announced today.

Champion, whose history with ABC locally and nationally goes back to 1988 and was interrupted by a 2013-16 stint at The Weather Channel, will kick off his latest gig with New York’s top broadcast station on Monday, June 3.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity to come home and, once again, be a part of the Eyewitness News family,” added Sam Champion. “I have felt the trust and kindness of New York and the tri-state viewers since 1988, and I can’t wait to start our days together again at the No. 1 station in the nation.”

Champion will anchor morning weather reports WABC’s Eyewitness News This Morning from 4:30-7:00 a.m., then return for Eyewitness News at noon. He’ll round out the station’s Eyewitness News AccuWeather team led by chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg, along with Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith.

Champion will continue to contribute to ABC News. Prior to his Weather Channel stint, he was part of ABC’s popular Good Morning America team.

“Sam has a fascination and passion for weather that is absolutely contagious,” said Debra O’Connell, president and general manager, WABC. “I am thrilled to have Sam join our outstanding Eyewitness News team, bringing with him a tremendous track record for accuracy in weather forecasting along with his genuine care for our tri-state area communities and viewers.”