Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Adam Randall’s thriller I See You. The film, which made its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year, stars Helen Hunt and Jon Tenney. A theatrical release is planned.

I See You takes place in a seemingly perfect town filled with perfect families, until 12-year-old Justin Whitter goes missing. Greg Harper (Tenney), lead investigator, struggles to balance the pressures of the case while finding a way to forgive his well-heeled wife, Jackie (Hunt), for a recent infidelity. When a malicious presence manifests itself and puts their young son in mortal danger, the truth about evil in the Harper household is finally uncovered.

Devon Graye wrote the script for the Zodiac Features Production presented by Bankside Films in association with Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology and Kreo Films and in association with Quickfire Films and Zodiac Holdings.

Bill Bromiley and Ness Saban negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with CAA Media Finance and Bankside on behalf of the filmmakers.