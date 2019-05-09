‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed For Season 3 By CBS

CBS has renewed hit police drama series S.W.A.T. for a third season.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Peter Onorati, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit also star.

S.W.A.T. is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow, Pavun Shetty, Allison Cross, Craig Gore, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman executive produce.

The network also today renewed SEAL Team, Madam Secretary, Bull and MacGyver, and magazine shows 60 Minutes and 48 Hours, bringing the total number of series renewed for next year to 18. Today’s renewals join previously announced Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and freshmen FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.