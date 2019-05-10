Oscar winner Russell Crowe will star in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that will start production July 15 in New Orleans. The film, which is the first Solstice Studios movie to go into production, is directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer), written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia, Red Eye) and produced by Lisa Ellzey (Warrior, Kingdom of Heaven).

Solstice is targeting a wide U.S. theatrical release in Q3 2020. The company’s international team, led by acquisitions and international head Crystal Bourbeau, will be selling the film in Cannes this month.

Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe).

Crowe was nominated for three consecutive Best Actor Oscars for his work in The Insider, Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, winning for Gladiator. He recently starred in Boy Erased and will next be seen in The True History of the Kelly Gang and starring as Roger Ailes in Showtime’s limited series The Loudest Voice.

Solstice Studios is a Los Angeles-based independent movie company founded in October 2018. The firm develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis. Solstice plans to produce 3-5 movies per year for a global audience—generally in the $20 million-$80 million budget range. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another 2-3 films per year for wide US distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

The Solstice team has a $5B production track record and is expected to grow to 65 people in its first year. The company’s founders are: President & CEO Mark Gill, Production Heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham, and Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese. The senior team also includes Bourbeau, Business & Legal Affairs Head Karen Barna, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Williams, and Physical Production Head Rene Besson.

Deadline exclusively reported the news when the studio launched back in October.