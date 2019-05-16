Royal Baby Name’s ‘Riverdale’ Origin “Confirmed” At the CW Upfront Presentation

Archie Comics and Riverdale fans had a field day when the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, Archie, was announced on May 8. The CW series made headlines worldwide because of its lead character’s new royal namesake, and the network proudly displayed some of them during its upfront presentation today.

The CW President Mark Pedowitz went further. “We think we know where Harry and Megan really got their baby’s name,“ he said on stage at the New York City Center before showing everyone “the evidence” on the big screen behind him to big laughs. (you can see it above)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6. His mom, American actress Markle, has a history at the CW — she did an arc on the network’s drama series 90210.