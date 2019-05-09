STXinternational has locked up international rights to I Care A Lot, a thriller from Black Bear Pictures that stars Rosamund Pike and is being directed by J Blakeson based on his original screenplay. As part of the deal, STX will distribute the pic in the UK and Ireland, and the company will launch overseas sales beginning next week at the Cannes film market.

Principal photography will get underway in July in Boston on the film, the details of which Deadline first scooped in March. The Oscar-nominated Pike plays Marla Grayson, a successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her elderly clients’ detriment, living a life of luxury at their expense. But when her seemingly innocent next victim turns out to have dangerous secrets, Marla must use every ounce of her wit and cunning to stay alive.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures is producing and fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler, alongside with Blakeson. Sacha Guttenstein is executive producer.

Pike was recently Golden Globe-nominated for her turn as war reporter Marie Colvin in A Private War. She is next up as Marie Curie in Working Title and StudioCanal’s upcoming Radioactive, directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Black Bear is currently in production on feature The Friend with Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck. STXinternational introduced that project to buyers at this years European Film Market where it sold out worldwide.