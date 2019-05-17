Rosa Salazar To Star In Sex-Ed Dramedy ‘The Bang Bang Girls’; Paradigm Selling At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar has been set to star in and executive produce The Bang Bang Girls, a dramedy written and to be directed by Lauren Schacher in her feature helming debut. The pic is being produced by Bronwyn Cornelius and Stefan Nowicki, and Paradigm is repping world rights at the Cannes film market.

The plot follows a high school valedictorian and her two best friends who recruit their new chemistry teacher (Salazar) to form a secret after-school sex-ed club. A fall production start is in the works.

Salazar most recently starred in Alita, the sweeping sci-fi pic from Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron that has grossed $404.8 million worldwide since its February bow. She’s also voicing the lead in Amazon Studios’ upcoming Undone, the streaming service’s first adult animation series which hails from BoJack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy. Her previous film credits included Netflix’s Bird Box and The Kindergarten Teacher, Fox’s Maze Runner franchise and Lionsgate/Summit’s The Divergent Series: Insurgent.

Schacher just finished up Bailey & Darla, a dramedy that she wrote and exec produced that stars Brittany Snow and Sam Richardson. She also co-created the digital series F*ck Yes; the pilot has 6.2 million views on YouTube.

Cornelius most recently produced the Alfre Woodard-starring Clemency, which was picked up by Neon at Sundance this year where it earned director Chinonye Chukwu a grand jury prize. Cornelius is also re-teaming with Chukwu on the adaptation of former Black Panther leader Elaine Brown’s memoir A Taste of Power.

Nowicki’s credits include the long-in-the-works Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace that hit theaters last month, Youth In Oregon and the Jenny Slate-starrer Obvious Child.

Salazar is repped by Paradigm and Vanderkloot Law. Schacher is with Artists First and Stone, Genow.