‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Director Quentin Tarantino Angers Roman Polanski’s Wife By Not Consulting Her Husband

Roman Polanski’s wife criticized writer/director Quentin Tarantino on Friday for not consulting with her husband on his new film, which features the tragic story of the murder of Polanski’s ex-wife, Sharon Tate.

Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood just debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews. But Emmanuelle Seigner, Polanski’s wife, said in a French language post on Instagram that Tarantino was “using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them” to tell a story.

Tate was murdered by members of the Manson family in 1969. Seigner said Tarantino should have spoken with Polanski about the film’s treatment of that event.

“I am just saying that it doesn’t bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story… while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course,” she wrote.

Polanski has been in exile from Hollywood since 1978, when he admitted to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. He rarely speaks to the media, but his wife has taken up his causes via social media on several occasions.

Polanski is represented in the Tarantino film, but is only a minor character. Actress Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, and said, “Quentin said it to me early on — she’s the heartbeat of the story. I just saw her as a ray of light,” Robbie said.