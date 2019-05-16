Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled No Filter Tour; Mick Jagger Dances In Tweeted Video

Proof yet again that Mick Jagger made some sort of deal with Hell’s top angel way back when: Not only have the Rolling Stones just announced their rescheduled North American tour, the band’s longtime 75-year-old frontman tweeted video of himself vigorously practicing his trademark dance moves – all just over a month after heart surgery.

Check out the video in Jagger’s tweet below. It’s pretty amazing, even if he hadn’t had the heart valve procedure and stent insertion in April.

Today, the Stones announced that the band’s No Filter tour – temporarily postponed for Jagger’s operation – will kick off June 21 with a two-night stand in Chicago, followed by all the cities initially planned for the tour.

In all, the 2019 tour will include 17 concerts, with stops in Ontario, Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, a new show in New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, Glendale and closing out in Miami on August 31.

The tour announcement promises that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood “can’t wait to get back out on the road again” and will be performing classics such as ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Miss You’, ‘It’s Only Rock N Roll’, “as well as some special gems from their celebrated history.”

Tour promoters Concerts West/AEG Presents say tickets sold for the original dates will be honored and ticket-buyers do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets via their Ticketmaster account.

Here are the rescheduled No Filter tour dates (* indicates no change in previously announced date):

June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField

July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14** New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

And here is Jagger, in all his glory: