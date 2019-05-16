Elton John And Taron Egerton Duet On ‘Rocketman’ After Cannes Premiere – Watch The Video

UPDATED w/”I’m Still Standing” video: As Deadline exclusively reported this morning, no shocker here: Elton John and Rocketman star Taron Egerton performed a duet of the Paramount film’s title iconic song together at the film’s world premiere after party at the Carlton Beach. The duet was rumored for months, however, there was some buzz it wouldn’t happen due to John’s touring schedule and possible security issues (all was calm tonight, natch). Egerton and John confirmed Deadline’s initial report on Good Morning America this morning EST.

Awardsline Editor Joe Utichi caught the performance. Which you can watch below.

Taron Egerton and Elton John (behind a pillar) owning Rocketman in #cannes2019 pic.twitter.com/skSKttxbws — Joe Utichi (@joeutichi) May 16, 2019

Prior to Egerton and John singing, the latter 300 million album selling artist launched into “I’m Still Standing”, the 1982 multi-platinum song he shot the music video for some 37 years literally on the Carlton Beach where he was tonight, and across the street at the Carton Hotel Intercontinental.

Here’s our video of John’s “I’m Still Standing”:

After singing “I’m Still Standing” and bringing Egerton to the stage, John told the attendees at the after-party “This has been a very emotional night for me — Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office, which will kill Jim Gianopulos, it is the movie I wanted to make.”

Pete Hammond will have his man-on-the-town report soon, but it was a very emotional Cannes premiere with huge cheers following big musical numbers like “Your Song” and “I’m Still Standing” in the film and at least a 5 minute-plus standing ovation at the end after the credits rolled with an tearful John hugging a row and half of the pic’s guests including David Geffen, Dexter Fletcher, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more.

Rocketman opens on May 31.