‘Rocketman’ “Is A Different Animal” From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’: Taron Egerton At Cannes Press Conference

At today’s Cannes press conference for Paramount’s Rocketman, the media was eager to compare the Elton John musical biopic to Fox’s Freddie Mercury multi-Oscar winner Bohemian Rhapsody.

A journalist asked wither Taron Egerton could see himself at the Oscars in February, just like Rami Maleck earlier this year who took home the Best Actor Oscar for Mercury.

Taron Egerton, who sublimely plays Elton John, was quick to temper expectations, and that’s a philosophy which can also be said about Rocketman‘s B.O. prospects: Don’t be quick to comp Rocketman to Bohemian Rhapsody (even though Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher’s fingerprints are on the latter pic having finished after Bryan Singer was fired).

“That movie is unicorn,” said Egerton then joking, “I can’t remember who finished it.”

“But our movie is a different animal, it’s a musical that requires an actor who can sing in the lead role,” continued the actor.

“Rami Malek’s performance is astonishing in that film, and he’s one of the most talented actors of our generation. I’m proud that we’re mentioned in the same breath. I’m grateful that people can compare us, it shows that there’s an appetite for these movies,” said Egerton.

While many will be quick to comp Rocketman to Bohemian Rhapsody B.O. wise, the pics are apples and oranges. Bohemian Rhapsody was a PG-13 feature which downplayed much of the homosexual nature of Mercury, whereas Rocketman is R-rated and embraces John. The fact that one movie is about a musician who is alive, and another dead, also may have something to do with initial traction. Bohemian also steered from being a warts and all biopic, which Rocketman is pretty fearless about. Tracking shows that Rocketman will open between $25M-$32M stateside to Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $51M, however, Rocketman has strong reviews out of the gate here at Cannes. Also, Bohemian Rhapsody was lower on tracking and was propelled by word of mouth heading into its opening weekend. No one predicted it would do $51M weeks out.

Rocketman star Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays John’s mother in the film, took a moment to wave a flag for theatrical experience to journos.

“It takes a giant spectacle to get people to go to the movies,” said the Jurassic World actress, “People go to the movies for an experience, that are memorable and can be shared. Stories about musicians bring that spectacle and demand a united experience. It would be a shame to watch this movie alone.”

“From now on, we’re having Bryce answer all our questions,” said Fletcher.