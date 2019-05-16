‘Rocketman’: Stage Set For Elton John & Taron Egerton To Perform Cannes Duet?

EXCLUSIVE: From the minute Rocketman landed an out of competition spot at Cannes, it’s been buzzed that Elton John could perform at tonight’s after premiere-party, the same spot some 37 years ago where he shot the music video for his hit 1983 song “I’m Still Standing.”

Well, it wouldn’t be a shocker if that happens: A stage is literally being built this morning on the beach. See attached photo. The latest word from our sources is that John and Egerton could possibly perform a duet.

We’ve heard for some time that pulling off such a feat was a tall order, given John’s touring schedule, logistics and security. Paramount provided no comment to our queries.

Two days ago, Egerton appeared on the French talk program Quotidien in which he was asked whether there would be a live performance on the beach after the premiere. The actor confirmed John’s attendance at the Cannes launch but with raised eyebrows and a smile seemingly poured water on the duet idea, “I’m not going to sing on the beach, after that I can not speak for Sir Elton John” to which the show’s host Yann Barthès concluded “Ok, so there will be a concert of Elton John in Cannes.”

Egerton stars (and provides vocals) as John in the musical film about the singer’s formative years. Cast also includes Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, Harriet Walter, Tate Donovan and Stephen Graham.

During TIFF last fall, hopes were high that Lady Gaga would perform at the afterparty for the North American premiere of A Star Is Born. That didn’t happen despite the fact the afterparty was held at a venue with a stage.