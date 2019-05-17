Rob Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult Atop Short List For ‘The Batman’

Click to Skip Ad
Matt Reeves is getting close to naming his Batman. While a report declared that Twilight Saga star Rob Pattinson had been set for The Batman, Deadline hears that the filmmaker and Warner Bros haven’t gotten to that place yet. Pattinson is on a short list but so is Nicholas Hoult, who stars in Tolkien and is about to open in the X-Men: First Class film Dark Phoenix. We’ll keep you posted as this unfolds, but several sources said that right now, the bat suit isn’t filled yet and that they like both guys, with Pattinson holding the edge. Both are Brit born, replacing the Wales-born Christian Bale. Pattinson has come a long way from Twilight, gaining plaudits for his work in films like High Life. He’s starring in Christopher Nolan’s next and stars in the Robert Eggers-directed The Lighthouse.

Newswire

