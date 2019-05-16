‘Riverdale’: Wyatt Nash To Recur As FBI Agent With Ties To The Town

Wyatt Nash (GLOW) is set to recur on the CW’s Riverdale as an FBI agent who arrives in town to manage an ongoing investigation. The character makes his debut in tonight’s Season 3 finale.

Wyatt’s Agent Smith is intriguing, sharp, confident and — as revealed in the finale — he’s more closely tied to this town (and several of its characters) than one would guess at first glance. He will be a continued presence in Riverdale going into Season 4 in the fall.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions..

Nash’s credits include the Netflix series GLOW and Dear White People, earning a SAG Award nom for the latter’s ensemble. Repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA, he also starred in Lifetime’s Petals on the Wind and Hallmark Channel’s The Bridge and The Bridge Part 2.