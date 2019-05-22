Click to Skip Ad
‘Riverdale’ Leaps Over ‘Dead To Me’ To Top Netflix’s Most-Watched List In The UK

The CW

Riverdale has leapt over Christina Applegate’s Dead To Me to become the most watched Netflix title of the week in the UK.

The CW’s teen drama, which is based on the Archie Comics character, moved from number to the top spot. It’s a notable success for the KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart-fronted series, which was recently renewed for a fourth season by the U.S. network.

CBS TV Studios’ Dead To Me, which was number one in last week’s chart, remains in second with The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast & Furious 8, crashing in at number three following its launch last week.

Marc Webb’s mystery drama The Society and prison reality series Jailbirds are also new entries to the top ten along with 21 Jump Street.

It is Netflix’s third most-watched list in the UK and it appears that the SVOD service is running the experiment on a weekly basis.

Top Titles on Netflix:

  1. Riverdale
  2. Dead to Me
  3. The Fate of the Furious
  4. The Society
  5. Jailbirds
  6. Lucifer
  7. Jane The Virgin
  8. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  9. Wine Country
  10. 21 Jump Street

Top Movies on Netflix:

  1. The Fate of the Furious
  2. Wine Country
  3. 21 Jump Street
  4. See You Yesterday
  5. Malibu Rescue
  6. Baywatch
  7. Kin
  8. Shaun of the Dead
  9. Friends with Benefits
  10. Good Sam

Top Series on Netflix:

  1. Riverdale
  2. Dead to Me
  3. The Society
  4. Lucifer
  5. Jane The Virgin
  6. Dynasty
  7. Line of Duty
  8. The Rain
  9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  10. iZombie

Top Reality Series on Netflix:

  1. Jailbirds
  2. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  3. Tiny House Nation
  4. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
  5. Nailed It!
  6. Flinch
  7. You vs. Wild
  8. American Idol
  9. Impractical Jokers
  10. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Top non-English language titles on Netflix:

  1. The Rain
  2. The 12th Man
  3. Undercover
  4. Maria
  5. Despite Everything
  6. The Wandering Earth
  7. Quicksand
  8. Le serment des Hitler
  9. The Protector
  10. In Family I Trust

Top Documentaries on Netflix:

  1. Our Planet
  2. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
  3. Street Food
  4. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  5. Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex
  6. Louis Theroux: Collection
  7. One Strange Rock
  8. Katie
  9. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
  10. Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town
