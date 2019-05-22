‘Riverdale’ Leaps Over ‘Dead To Me’ To Top Netflix’s Most-Watched List In The UK

Riverdale has leapt over Christina Applegate’s Dead To Me to become the most watched Netflix title of the week in the UK.
The CW’s teen drama, which is based on the Archie Comics character, moved from number to the top spot. It’s a notable success for the KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart-fronted series, which was recently renewed for a fourth season by the U.S. network.
CBS TV Studios’ Dead To Me, which was number one in last week’s chart, remains in second with The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast & Furious 8, crashing in at number three following its launch last week.
Marc Webb’s mystery drama The Society and prison reality series Jailbirds are also new entries to the top ten along with 21 Jump Street.
Related Story
Netflix's LA-Based India Exec Simran Sethi To Leave SVOD Service
It is Netflix’s third most-watched list in the UK and it appears that the SVOD service is running the experiment on a weekly basis.
Top Titles on Netflix:
- Riverdale
- Dead to Me
- The Fate of the Furious
- The Society
- Jailbirds
- Lucifer
- Jane The Virgin
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Wine Country
- 21 Jump Street
Top Movies on Netflix:
- The Fate of the Furious
- Wine Country
- 21 Jump Street
- See You Yesterday
- Malibu Rescue
- Baywatch
- Kin
- Shaun of the Dead
- Friends with Benefits
- Good Sam
Top Series on Netflix:
- Riverdale
- Dead to Me
- The Society
- Lucifer
- Jane The Virgin
- Dynasty
- Line of Duty
- The Rain
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- iZombie
Top Reality Series on Netflix:
- Jailbirds
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Tiny House Nation
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
- Nailed It!
- Flinch
- You vs. Wild
- American Idol
- Impractical Jokers
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Top non-English language titles on Netflix:
- The Rain
- The 12th Man
- Undercover
- Maria
- Despite Everything
- The Wandering Earth
- Quicksand
- Le serment des Hitler
- The Protector
- In Family I Trust
Top Documentaries on Netflix:
- Our Planet
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Street Food
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex
- Louis Theroux: Collection
- One Strange Rock
- Katie
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.