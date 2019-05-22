‘Riverdale’ Leaps Over ‘Dead To Me’ To Top Netflix’s Most-Watched List In The UK

Riverdale has leapt over Christina Applegate’s Dead To Me to become the most watched Netflix title of the week in the UK.

The CW’s teen drama, which is based on the Archie Comics character, moved from number to the top spot. It’s a notable success for the KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart-fronted series, which was recently renewed for a fourth season by the U.S. network.

CBS TV Studios’ Dead To Me, which was number one in last week’s chart, remains in second with The Fate of the Furious, also known as Fast & Furious 8, crashing in at number three following its launch last week.

Marc Webb’s mystery drama The Society and prison reality series Jailbirds are also new entries to the top ten along with 21 Jump Street.

It is Netflix’s third most-watched list in the UK and it appears that the SVOD service is running the experiment on a weekly basis.

Top Titles on Netflix:

Riverdale Dead to Me The Fate of the Furious The Society Jailbirds Lucifer Jane The Virgin RuPaul’s Drag Race Wine Country 21 Jump Street

Top Movies on Netflix:

The Fate of the Furious Wine Country 21 Jump Street See You Yesterday Malibu Rescue Baywatch Kin Shaun of the Dead Friends with Benefits Good Sam

Top Series on Netflix:

Riverdale Dead to Me The Society Lucifer Jane The Virgin Dynasty Line of Duty The Rain Brooklyn Nine-Nine iZombie

Top Reality Series on Netflix:

Jailbirds RuPaul’s Drag Race Tiny House Nation RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Nailed It! Flinch You vs. Wild American Idol Impractical Jokers Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Top non-English language titles on Netflix:

The Rain The 12th Man Undercover Maria Despite Everything The Wandering Earth Quicksand Le serment des Hitler The Protector In Family I Trust

Top Documentaries on Netflix: