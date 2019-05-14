‘Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch To Star In Indie Thriller ‘Sightless’

Madelaine Petsch, best known as Cheryl Blossom on CW’s Riverdale, is set to star in Sightless, an indie thriller written and directed by Cooper Karl.

In the film, Petsch will play Ellen who, after being viciously blinded by an unidentified assailant, has become a veritable shut-in, living and working out of her apartment, never venturing outside, waiting for her assailant to make his next move.

Kaila York, Rick Benattar, and Nigel Thomas are producing the project on behalf of Headlong Entertainment and Benattar/Thomas Productions. Filming is slated to begin at the end of May.

Petsch, who can currently be seen in Season 3 of Archie Comics-based series, which will air its finale tomorrow and will return next fall for a fourth season, is repped by Mosaic, WME, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. She also stars in Clare at 16, a horror-comedy that she served as executive producer.