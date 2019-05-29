McG’s Sci-Fi Feature ‘Rim of the World’ Crashes Into Netflix UK Top Spot With ‘Dead To Me’ Holding Steady In Second

McG’s sci-fi adventure movie Rim of the World has crashed into top spot for Netflix’s UK top ten list, while CBS Studios’ Dead To Me stays steady in second.
Rim of the World, which follows four teenagers attending summer camp when aliens attack, was released on May 24 and goes straight into the SVOD service’s most watched. Dead To Me, which was overtaken last week by Riverdale, remains second.
Renee Zellweger’s thriller What/If comes in fourth, while Marc Webb’s mystery drama The Society and RuPaul’s Drag Race remain strong.
It marks Netflix’s fourth most-watched list in the UK with the SVOD service running the experiment on a weekly basis.
Top Titles:
- Rim of the World
- Dead to Me
- Jane The Virgin
- What/If
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Society
- The Mummy
- Storks
- Dynasty
- Fate of the Furious
Top Films:
- Rim of the World
- The Mummy
- Storks
- Fate of the Furious
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Perfection
- Wine Country
- The Book of Life
- Evan Almighty
- 21 Jump Street
Top Series:
- Dead to Me
- Jane The Virgin
- What/If
- The Society
- Dynasty
- Lucifer
- Riverdale
- The Rain
- Line of Duty
- iZombie
Top Reality Shows:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Jailbirds
- Nailed It!
- Tiny House Nation
- Flinch
- You vs. Wild
- Girls Incarcerated
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
- American Idol
- Impractical Jokers
Top Documentaries:
- Our Planet
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Street Food
- The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- Louis Theroux: Collection
- First and Last
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons
- One Strange Rock
- Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex
- Shark
