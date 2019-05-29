McG’s Sci-Fi Feature ‘Rim of the World’ Crashes Into Netflix UK Top Spot With ‘Dead To Me’ Holding Steady In Second

McG’s sci-fi adventure movie Rim of the World has crashed into top spot for Netflix’s UK top ten list, while CBS Studios’ Dead To Me stays steady in second.

Rim of the World, which follows four teenagers attending summer camp when aliens attack, was released on May 24 and goes straight into the SVOD service’s most watched. Dead To Me, which was overtaken last week by Riverdale, remains second.

Renee Zellweger’s thriller What/If comes in fourth, while Marc Webb’s mystery drama The Society and RuPaul’s Drag Race remain strong.

It marks Netflix’s fourth most-watched list in the UK with the SVOD service running the experiment on a weekly basis.

Top Titles:

Rim of the World Dead to Me Jane The Virgin What/If RuPaul’s Drag Race The Society The Mummy Storks Dynasty Fate of the Furious

Top Films:

Related Story Netflix Replaces Burberry To Promote BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Scheme & Plans Global Expansion

Rim of the World The Mummy Storks Fate of the Furious Shaun of the Dead The Perfection Wine Country The Book of Life Evan Almighty 21 Jump Street

Top Series:

Dead to Me Jane The Virgin What/If The Society Dynasty Lucifer Riverdale The Rain Line of Duty iZombie

Top Reality Shows:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Jailbirds Nailed It! Tiny House Nation Flinch You vs. Wild Girls Incarcerated RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! American Idol Impractical Jokers

Top Documentaries: