‘Rick And Morty’ Sets Fall Return For Season 4 On Adult Swim

Rick and Morty, which wrapped its third season in October 2017, received a massive 70-episode renewal one year ago, and we now know when it will return. Adult Swim announced at the WarnerMedia upfront presentation today in New York City that the hit adult animated sci-fi comedy will launch its fourth season in November 2019. Watch the video renewal announcement above.

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. It premiered its first season on December 2, 2013.

The 2018 mega renewal came as part of long-term deal with the show’s creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. The additional 70 episodes is more than Rick and Morty‘s first three seasons combined (31 episodes), and underscores the show’s outsized success. Its Season 3 finale delivered Adult Swim’s highest ratings in history and helped the show claim the title of #1 comedy across all of television for 2017 with millennials. Rick and Morty also has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, livestreaming, retail, and fan experiences.