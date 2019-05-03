Richie Keen To Direct Will Ferrell In eSports Comedy At Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: Richie Keen, the director behind the Ice Cube-Charlie Day comedy Fist Fight, has been tapped to direct an eSports comedy at Legendary Pictures that has Will Ferrell attached to star.

Fist Fight marked Keen’s feature directorial debut. He has directed multiple episodes for shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Goldbergs and the Kathy Bates-starring Netflix series Disjointed.

Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme penned the film, in which Ferrell will star as a member of a professional eSports team, and an anomaly in a sport where players usually retire in their 20s due to slowing hand-eye coordination.

Keen will also produce the pic alongside Gary Sanchez Productions and Mosaic.

Repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Keen is also attached to direct Michael Keaton in the Boom! Studios comic film adaptation Imagine Agents.