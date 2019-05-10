Richard Kind Sci-Fi Movie ‘Auggie’ Beamed Up By Samuel Goldwyn

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to the Richard Kind sci-fi movie Auggie from Myriad Pictures.

Directed and written by Matt Kane and co-written and produced by Marc Underhill of Thundercane Productions, Auggie follows early retiree Felix Greystone (Kind) who falls in love with an augmented reality companion, to the detriment of his relationship with his wife and daughter.

At his “early retirement” party, Felix is given a pre-release version of an “Auggie,” a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that project a perfectly human companion onto his world. When Felix’s wife Anne gets a promotion and his daughter Grace gets serious with her boyfriend, Felix suddenly feels very alone. He opens up to his new companion and is recognized and appreciated by her, and begins to fall for her.

Larisa Oleynik (Atlas Shrugged II, 10 Things I Hate About You), Susan Blackwell (Margin Call, Master of None, The Comedian) and newcomer Christen Harper also star.

Auggie made its world premiere at Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival 2019 and later screened as part of the official selection in the Beverly Hills Film Festival and the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Said Kane, “Marc and I are thrilled to be partnering with Samuel Goldwyn Films, a company with deep roots in the world of quality film. We couldn’t think of a better fit to bring this film to audiences in the U.S.”

The deal was negotiated by Ben Feingold from Samuel Goldwyn with Kirk D’Amico from Myriad on behalf of the filmmakers.

Kind’s credits include Spin City, Gotham, American Dad and Amazon’s Red Oaks as well as such movies as Oscar Best Picture winner Ago, Pixar’s Inside Out and the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man.