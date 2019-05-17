EXCLUSIVE: Ricardo Darin-starrer An Unexpected Love is one of a handful of films going global for Argentine outfit FilmSharks. Guido Rudd’s label has sold remake rights for Juan Vera’s film to Recifilm for France and BTF for Mexico.

The film has to date been sold to more than 45 countries by sales outfit and remake rights specialist FilmSharks. A Chinese theatrical deal is said to be in advanced discussions. Mercedes Moran (El Angel) stars opposite Argentine superstar Darin (The Secret In Their Eyes) in the rom-com about a marriage tested by their son leaving home. The film opened last year’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

FilmSharks has also struck remake deals on swinger comedy 2+2 , which is from the same writer duo as An Unexpected Love. Pacts have been signed with Pirueta Films for Spain, BTF for Mexico, and with Brazilian producer-distributor Paris Entretenimento, owned by París Filmes. A U.S. remake is also said to be in discussions. Director Diego Kaplan’s film is about a couple of swingers who try to convince their best friends to join their fun.

Meanwhile, hit Spanish comedy Lord Give Me Patience from 2017 has secured a remake deal with Brazil’s Clube Filmes. In the Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo-directed comedy, an ultraconservative family father must spend a weekend with his dysfunctional children for the burial of his wife.

In a separate deal, FilmSharks has also taken all remake rights to successful Spanish thriller The Aura (El Aura) by Fabian Bielinsky (Nine Queens).