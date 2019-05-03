‘Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian’, ‘Very Cavallari’ & ‘Dating #NoFilter’ Renewed By E!

E! has picked up third seasons of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Very Cavallari, and a second season of Dating #NoFilter for premiere later this year.

Premiering this summer, the third season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian will feature a new group of men and women finding the physical and emotional strength to prove to themselves and those who have been negative forces in their lives that they’re worthy of love and respect.

Eli Frankel, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest, and Larissa A.K. Matsson are Executive Producers. Revenge Body is produced by Khlomoney Entertainment, Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television, and Ryan Seacrest Productions

Currently in its second season, Very Cavallari gives fans an exclusive look inside the life of celebrity entrepreneur, reality superstar, and lifestyle tastemaker, Kristin Cavallari, as she juggles her roles as boss, businesswoman, mom, friend, and wife to former professional football player, Jay Cutler.

Very Cavallari is produced by Critical Content with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, Kristin Cavallari, Robert Sizemore, and Ben DeNoble serving as Executive Producers.

In each episode of Dating #NoFilter, three pairs of outspoken comedians serve up play-by-plays as they follow real singles on the most outrageous, intimate, and surprising first date.

Dating #NoFilter is produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America. Shauna Thomas, Sarah Tyekiff, Ben Crompton, Tim Pastore, Kate Little, and Claire Poyser serve as Executive Producers.