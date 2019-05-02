‘Rescue’ Franchise Expands With ‘Marriage Rescue’ Series; ‘Bar Rescue’ Renewed For Season 7 By Paramount Network

Paramount Network is expanding the Jon Taffer-led Rescue franchise with Marriage Rescue. The new original nonscripted series follows Taffer as he helps couples whose relationships are on the brink of failure. The one-hour six-episode series premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10 PM ET/PT. You can watch a trailer below.

In addition, the network ordered a 12-episode seventh season of Bar Rescue. New episodes of Season 6 currently air at 10 PM Sundays. Marriage Rescue and Bar Rescue are produced by 3 Ball Entertainment.

Bar Rescue follows Taffer across the country as he works with restaurant, bar and nightclub businesses to help give failing establishments one last chance to transform themselves into profitable enterprises. The series is currently in its sixth season and continues to be a powerful ratings driver, (.72) among P18-49 in L+3 through six weeks, up 2% vs last cycle’s average (through six episodes). Since Bar Rescue’s return, Paramount Network is a top five network in cable during its Sunday night time period.

Taffer will apply similar tactics used in Bar Rescue to a diverse group of spouses on Marriage Rescue, ranging from newlyweds to couples who have been together for decades. To escape any distractions from the daily grind of their lives, Taffer has transported these couples to a five-star beach resort in the Caribbean. In every episode, he will meet two new couples and then explore the issues straining their marriages. After putting their relationship to the test with a series of unique, customized and often exotic challenges, the couples will either leave the show together or opt to part ways.

“I am very excited about Marriage Rescue,” said executive producer and star, Taffer. “Bar Rescue is first and foremost about helping people flourish in difficult situations. Marriage Rescue will allow me to focus my energy and passion on couples that need to confront issues and cause serious change in their relationship. At the end of the show, whether the couple decides to stay together or part ways, I know that our work together will leave everyone in a better place with confidence in their future.”

“We are thrilled to add Marriage Rescue to our roster of successful Jon Taffer-led programming,” said Keith Cox, President, Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land. “Like fan-favorite Bar Rescue, this series is a raw and emotional look at high-stakes relationships on the edge of shutting down.”

Added 3 Ball Entertainment CEO Ross Weintraub: “3 Ball, Paramount and Jon Taffer continue to build upon a great relationship. We’re delighted to be furthering our partnership, and are gratified to see the ‘Bar Rescue’ franchise evolve with another transformative format in ‘Marriage Rescue.’”

Marriage Rescue executive producers are Jon Taffer, Ross Weintraub, Ronak Kordestani and Joel Rodgers. Bar Rescue is executive produced by Taffer, Weintraub and Birchara “Bicha” Gholam.

