Regina King Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Multi-hyphenate Oscar winner Regina King has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. Under the pact, she will produce films and series for the Internet TV network via her Royal Ties production company. King’s sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production of the shingle.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer.

Named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2019, director, producer and actor King most recently won an Oscar for her role as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk as well as her third Emmy for her role as Latrice Butler in Seven Seconds. She won her previous two Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her role in the ABC anthology series American Crime, which also garnered her first Golden Globe nomination.

Related Story Netflix Options YA Book 'The Impossible Fortress' for Jason Bateman's Aggregate Films And GoldDay

King also has gone behind the camera directing episodes of This Is Us, The Good Doctor and the Season 3 finale of Insecure among others. She is next set to star in Damon Lindelof’s upcoming series Watchmen for HBO.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” King says. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

King is the latest A-list creative to sign with Netflix, following mega deals for Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes. King and Rhimes both moved to Netflix from ABC Studios.

King is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Del Shaw.