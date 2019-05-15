EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content and MediaNet-backed Ray Pictures has hired former House Productions and Film4 exec Ann Phillips as Head Of Development, marking the fledgling outfit’s first senior hire.

Former Ink Factory partners Alexei Boltho and Rhodri Thomas, executive producers on The Night Manager, launched TV and film banner Ray earlier this year.

At Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s film and TV indie House Productions, Phillips worked with writers and directors such as Sean Durkin, Peter Straughan, Clio Barnard and Rebecca Lenkiewicz. She previously held posts at See-Saw Films, Film4 as Creative Executive and WestEnd Films as Head Of Development and Acquisitions.

Ray co-CEOs Rhodri Thomas and Alexei Boltho said of today’s hire, “We’re delighted that Ann has joined Ray to work across our fast growing film and TV slate. She has phenomenal taste and filmmaker relationships, and arrives having worked at some of the best companies in the business. We feel lucky to have her on board.”

The London and LA-based company’s first projects include a feature film adaptation of John Boyne’s novel, A Ladder to the Sky, and a Tokyo-set TV series, Occupied City, written by Ben Hervey (Taboo) from the novel by David Peace. Currently casting is feature film Aquarium adapted from David Vann’s book by Marnie Dickens (Gold Digger).

At The Ink Factory the duo worked on hit series The Night Manager (sold by WME-IMG) and movies such as Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and upcoming Sundance pic Fighting With My Family. Thomas was President of Production and prior to that served as Vice President, Production and Development at The Weinstein Company. Boltho was Chief Commercial Officer at The Ink Factory and before that worked at BBC Films for seven years and then at Paramount Pictures International.

Private asset management firm MediaNet, which operates mainly in Latin America, is among backers of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios and Lantica Media, whose operations include Pinewood Dominican Republic.