‘Iron Fist’ Showrunner Raven Metzner Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Raven Metzner, who most recently served as executive producer/showrunner on the second season of Netflix’s Iron Fist, is staying in business with the studio behind the Marvel drama. Metzner has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the pact, he will develop new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. I hear he already has two series in the works for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform Disney+.

At ABC Studios, Metzner also previously co-created and executive produced the 2006 ABC drama series Six Degrees.

Additionally, Metzner served as an executive producer on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and a consulting producer on NBC’s miniseries Heroes: Reborn, as well as the TNT series Falling Skies. He also developed with Tim Kring a series adaptation of the H. G. Wells novel The First Men in the Moon for Syfy. Metzner started his professional writing career as co-writer on the Daredevil spinoff feature, Electra.

Metzner’s deal was negotiated by WME and attorney Jeff Frankel.