‘Iron Fist’ Showrunner Raven Metzner Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Raven Metzner, who most recently served as executive producer/showrunner on the second season of Netflix’s Iron Fist, is staying in business with the studio behind the Marvel drama. Metzner has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the pact, he will develop new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. I hear he already has two series in the works for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer platform Disney+.
At ABC Studios, Metzner also previously co-created and executive produced the 2006 ABC drama series Six Degrees.
Additionally, Metzner served as an executive producer on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and a consulting producer on NBC’s miniseries Heroes: Reborn, as well as the TNT series Falling Skies. He also developed with Tim Kring a series adaptation of the H. G. Wells novel The First Men in the Moon for Syfy. Metzner started his professional writing career as co-writer on the Daredevil spinoff feature, Electra.
Related Story
'Station 19': Stacy McKee Exits As Showrunner Of ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff
Metzner’s deal was negotiated by WME and attorney Jeff Frankel.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.