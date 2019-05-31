NBA Finals Game 1 Scores Historic Ratings Low & Historic Win For Toronto Raptors

The reigning NBA champs took a pounding last night from the guys up North & so did ABC in the ratings

The opening matchup of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors made history last night, in more ways than one.

Played before a sellout crowd in The 6, including one former Prime Minister and a very passionate Drake, Game 1 of this year’s championship series was the first to been played outside the U.S. and the first NBA Finals game to see a non-American team win. The Raptors’ 118-109 victory over the reigning champs showed that this battle for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy isn’t going to be a walk for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

With a 10.1/19 in metered market ratings for Thursday’s 9-11:45 PM ET game, this year’s NBA Finals are certainly not going to be a walk for ABC, either. Those numbers are off a hard 18% from Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals in the early metrics.

In fact, with only one U.S. market team in competition, this year’s opener is the worst any Game 1 has performed in metered-market ratings in a decade, dipping just below the results of Game 1 in 2009, when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Orlando Magic on June 1 of that year.

Also shown on the Disney-owned network, that Game 1 in the far-off TV era of 2009 went on to earn 13.04 million viewers. Steady with 2017, Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals pulled in an audience of nearly 17.4 million as the Warriors topped the then LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime on May 31 of that year.

Will Warriors fatigue also become a factor in this year’s finals? Sunday’s Game 2 could shed more light on that for a team that has been in the NBA title series every year since 2015.

In the meantime, we’ll update later with more NBA Finals ratings plus CBS’ Elementary, Fox’s Paradise Hotel and more that was also on TV on Thursday. Until then, check out some of the best of the action from up North last night: