Random Media Takes On ‘The Experience’; ‘LA Woman Rising’ Lands At Gravitas Ventures

Random Media has obtained the world rights to The Experience, an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama written and directed by Katerina Gorshkov. Allison Kove, Ava Capri, Shawn Christian, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Sabina Gadecki, star along with Brigitte Nielsen and Gordon Thomson. The pic, which hails from Black Stallion Productions, will get a day-and-date release in November. Set against the backdrop of a ‘tough love’ wilderness program for the wayward children, the plot examines the life of Scarlet (Kove), a teenage girl whose ongoing behavior – partying, piercings and suicide attempts – have landed her at ‘The Hills of Heaven’ camp. When a mysterious girl named Dillion (Capri) arrives at camp, Scarlet begins to open up and maybe even fall in love. However, just when these girls are making a meaningful connection, they are forced to reconcile their reality in ways they cannot begin to fathom and question the very fabric of their own existence. This is the first feature from Gorshkov, who also produced the pic with co-producer Jaime Gallagher and associate producer Jason Schmid. The deal was negotiated by Eric Doctorow on behalf of Random Media and by Glen Reynolds and Sebastian Twardosz of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gravitas Ventures has picked up the rights to LA Woman Rising, the documentary directorial debut documentary from Nana Ghana about real women hidden beneath the facade of Los Angeles. The documentary features Rosario Dawson, who narrates original poems that she wrote. Ghana wrote, directed and produced the doc, which will be released on-demand September 2019. Chris Panizzon, Whitney Delphos, and Crimson Media also produced while Dawson and Chris Bluntzer served as executive producers. Gravitas’ Tony Piantedosi brokered the deal with Kevin Garland and Larry Kopeikin. Ghana’s debut short, Water Warrior, starring Garret Dillahunt, premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was followed by Electing, her short film that explored grief and loss under the microscope of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. As an actress, she’ll next star in the Sean McNamara-directed film Mighty Oak opposite Janel Parrish, Alexa PenaVega, and Carlos PenaVega, as well as recurring on Mike Kelley’s new Netflix series, What/If. Ghana is repped by Crimson Media, CAA, and Kopeikin.