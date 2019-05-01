Random Media Takes On ‘The Experience’

Random Media has obtained the world rights to The Experience, an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama written and directed by Katerina Gorshkov. Allison Kove, Ava Capri, Shawn Christian, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Sabina Gadecki, star along with Brigitte Nielsen and Gordon Thomson. The pic, which hails from Black Stallion Productions, will get a day-and-date release in November. Set against the backdrop of a ‘tough love’ wilderness program for the wayward children, the plot examines the life of Scarlet (Kove), a teenage girl whose ongoing behavior – partying, piercings and suicide attempts – have landed her at ‘The Hills of Heaven’ camp. When a mysterious girl named Dillion (Capri) arrives at camp, Scarlet begins to open up and maybe even fall in love. However, just when these girls are making a meaningful connection, they are forced to reconcile their reality in ways they cannot begin to fathom and question the very fabric of their own existence. This is the first feature from Gorshkov, who also produced the pic with co-producer Jaime Gallagher and associate producer Jason Schmid. The deal was negotiated by Eric Doctorow on behalf of Random Media and by Glen Reynolds and Sebastian Twardosz of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

