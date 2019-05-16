‘Ramy’: Lionsgate Takes International Rights To Hulu/A24 Comedy Series

Lionsgate has picked up international rights to A24’s comedy series Ramy, starring Ramy Youssef. Ramy, which hails from The Carmichael Show team of star/co-creator Jerrod Carmichael, co-creator Ari Katcher and studio A24, was recently renewed for a second season on Hulu.

Ramy is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef, who stars. Co-created and co-written by Youssef with Katcher and Ryan Welch, the series takes viewers into the world of Ramy, a first-generation American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Lionsgate will showcase Ramy to international buyers as part of its LA Screenings presentation on May 19, with Youssef on board to talk about his inspiration and vision for the show.

“When I watched Ramy for the first time, I knew this is a show that has the potential to break through because I couldn’t stop watching,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution. “I have the utmost respect for our partners at A24 and am thrilled to expand our longstanding distribution partnership by bringing Ramy to audiences around the world.”