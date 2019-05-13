Rami Malek In Talks To Join Denzel Washington In ‘Little Things’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek is in talks to star with Denzel Washington in Little Things for Warner Bros. John Lee Hancock is directing his script and Mark Johnson is producing. The film will begin production in early September.

Malek is making a deal to play a sharp young detective who teams with a seen-it-all deputy sheriff on the hunt for a serial killer. The sheriff has a nose for the “little things” that are helpful in putting clues together, but he’s got baggage and a willingness to cut corners that bristles with his younger partners.

Malek followed his Oscar turn in the $900M-global grossing Bohemian Rhapsody by signing on to play the supervillain in Bond 25, the working title for the next James Bond film that Cary Fukunaga will direct with Daniel Craig reprising.

Malek is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Group.