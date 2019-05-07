Rachel McAdams Reuniting With ‘Wedding Crashers’ Will Ferrell, David Dobkin In Netflix ‘Eurovision’

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel McAdams is in talks with Netflix to star in Eurovision, which means a re-team with her Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin and co-star Will Ferrell.

The comedy is set around the The Eurovision Song Contest, the longest-running annual international TV song competition. The contest is famous around the world with former winners including ABBA (won in 1974 for Sweden) and Celine Dion (won in 1988 for Switzerland) who went on to have iconic careers. The contest started in 1956 with seven West European nations participating. The 63rd edition of the competition had 43 countries competing for top prize. At the finale in Lisbon last year, Israel was named the winner with the song “Toy,“ performed by Netta.

Ferrell wrote the script with Andrew Steele, and he is producing with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy from Gary Sanchez. Adam McKay is exec producing.

The Oscar-nominated McAdams’ recent credits include Best Picture winner Spotlight, Disobedience and Game Night. She’s repped by Magnolia Entertainment, WME, and attorney Howard Fishman.